Voting underway in student video contest

Voting has commenced for the third annual What’s So Cool About Manufacturing Video Contest featuring area middle school students.

Small groups of students worked with local businesses in creating a brief video profile of their company and highlighting the many facets and career opportunities in the industry. The general public is invited to watch the videos online at whatssocool.org/contests/north-central-pa/ and cast their vote as part of the Viewers Choice Award.

Viewers choice voting runs until 11:59 p.m. on March 6.

Locally, St. Marys Catholic Middle School worked with Bingaman and Son Lumber Co. while St. Marys Area Middle School worked with Penn Pallet, Inc. as part of the project.

In Ridgway, St. Leo’s worked with Graftech International, Inc. while Ridgway Area Middle School worked with Clarion Sintered Metals, Inc..

The contest is being produced by Workforce Solutions for North Central Pa. Inc. in Kersey.

