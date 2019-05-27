Wagner speaks of importance of citizen service

Citizen service was the central theme of Thomas Wagner’s remarks during his address at the community’s Memorial Day program at Memorial Park on Monday morning, and Wagner began by calling attention to one individual in particular as being an example of the type of behavior he was discussing: retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Victor Straub, this year’s Memorial Day parade grand marshal.

“I am especially honored to share this day with Victor Straub, who is an excellent example of the type of citizen service which is the central theme of my remarks today,” Wagner said.

Wagner was the event’s honorary grand marshal.