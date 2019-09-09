Walk for Apraxia to benefit those fighting to find their voices

In its third year the North Central Pennsylvania Walk for Apraxia continues to raise awareness of the condition as well as offer support to families and children fighting to find their voices.

Childhood Apraxia of Speech (CAS) is one of the most severe of childhood speech disorders which makes it very difficult for children to speak or say sounds exactly how they want them.

The walk supports educational opportunities, referral services, awareness, financial aid, support for research and much more.

The 2019 event is taking place Saturday, Sept. 21 at Benzinger Park from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with the 5K run/walk starting at 10 a.m.

Registration fees are $20 for adults, $15 for students age 18 and under, and $10 for children under age 18. Any child with apraxia may participate for free. Event t-shirts will be available on-site in limited sizes on a first come, first serve basis.

Last year the walk raised $16,000 with $8,796 raised during the event’s inaugural year in 2017.