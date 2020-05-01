Walking trails opening at 8 a.m. Saturday in City parks

Walking trails in all parks in the City of St. Marys are now open for public use.

The City of St. Marys made the announcement on their Facebook page on Friday night. The trails opened at 8 a.m. today.

While the walking trails are now open, playgrounds, bathrooms, and pavilions are not. Those utilizing the walking trails are also asked to stay off of park benches.

No pick-up or organized games of any sort are permitted, and all courts and fields remain unavailable for public use.

All park goers are asked to maintain social distancing recommendations and stay at least six feet away from others.

The City’s Facebook post also states that “if you encounter other individuals on the trail, step aside and allow them to pass,” and “while on the trails, it is recommended that you voice your presence before passing another individual.”

Those walking their dogs in the parks are reminded to pick up after them.

Additional information is available on the City of St. Marys Facebook page.