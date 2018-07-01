The Wall That Heals draws crowds to Brockway

BROCKWAY – The Wall That Heals, a traveling three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial located in Washington, D.C., made a stop in Brockway recently and was on display at Taylor Memorial Park from Wednesday, June 27 through Sunday afternoon.

While it was on display, volunteers from area organizations staffed the wall around the clock, fielding visitors’ questions and helping people locate the names of family, friends or other acquaintances located on its panels.

According to the section of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund website devoted to The Wall That Heals, http://www.vvmf.org/twth, “the replica is 375 feet in length and stands 7.5 feet at its tallest point.”

Among those who volunteered to work a shift manning The Wall during its time in Brockway was Weedville resident Luann Washkow, a member of DuBois Humanitarian Riders.

The DuBois Humanitarian Riders, Washkow noted, are a motorcycle group that volunteers with a number of area organizations.

“We actually go to the Brockway American Legion very often,” Washkow said. “They have fundraisers, they have spaghetti dinners and we honored one of their members who passed away with an escort for his funeral. They wanted us to be a part of it, so they invited us along.”

She noted that the DuBois Humanitarian Riders were part of the group that helped escort The Wall from Brookville to Brockway on Tuesday.

“We were the ones with the flags on right directly behind the truck,” Washkow said. It was Patriot Riders in the beginning in the front, because they had to be veterans. Our group has some veterans but is not all veterans, so we rode in behind that.”

On Wednesday, Washkow and other volunteers attended a training session that lasted roughly two hours.

“We were here Wednesday night at 6 p.m. and actually it lasted until about 8 p.m. We got a little wet, It was raining pretty good that night,” she said.

The official opening ceremony took place on Thursday, and Washkow and other members of the DuBois Humanitarian Riders were present for that as well.

Her only shift manning The Wall was Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon. As that shift ended, she Washkow indicated that a good crowd had been present at the site throughout the morning.

“It’s been pretty steady,” Washkow said. “People are really intent when we’re explaining things to them. They really pay attention and they want to know. There have been some little children here, which has been really great. I had a little nine-year-old girl that I told here when the Tet Offensive happened I was nine and I remember standing in front of the black and white TV, which she really looked at me kind of crazy, and remembering hearing every night the casualties, how many died that day in the war in Vietnam.”

Having never been to Washington, D.C. to see the actual Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Washkow called being able to assist with The Wall That Heals’ visit to Brockway “a real honor.”