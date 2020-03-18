Walmart announces new store hours

Walmart stores across the U.S. are once again adjusting their temporary hours of operation to 7 a.m. - 8:30 p.m., effective today. This change includes the Fox Township location in Elk County.

The box store chain previously announced on Sunday they were changing their 24-hour stores to operating hours of 6 a.m. - 11 p.m. to allow employees to restock shelves while continuing to perform enhanced cleaning and sanitizing of the stores. A sign indicating the modification of temporary operating hours was posted on the doors of the Fox Township store on Tuesday.

In addition Walmart is offering special shopping hours to those age 60 and older. From March 24 - April 28, Walmart stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers aged 60 and older. This will start one hour before the store opens. At that time the pharmacies and vision centers will also be open.