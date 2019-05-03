Walmart debuts new services for grand re-opening

The St. Marys Walmart in Fox Township celebrated their grand re-opening Friday which included a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce.

A store dedication took place beginning at 8 a.m. and was attended by local leaders, Chamber of Commerce board members, store employees, and Walmart executives.

Tara Pfeufer, store manager, provided opening remarks followed by the singing of the national anthem by a store employee and a prayer offered by a local pastor.

Pfeufer acknowledged the hard work of store employees, and the remodel team including those from area stores who assisted the staff during the renovations.

Pfeufer boasted the St. Marys store employs nearly 300 individuals.

Store renovations included installation of new flooring, a new electronics section, upgrades to the tool and paint areas, the addition of a private room for new mothers, and shelving throughout the store.

