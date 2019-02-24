Wapiti Roost Chapter Hunting Heritage Banquet

Photo by Brian Stockman – The Wapiti Roost Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation hosted their Hunting Heritage Banquet on Saturday at The Red Fern in Kersey. An evening of good food, fun, fellowship and amazing raffle items that supports the local Wild Turkey Federation chapter started at 4 p.m. and continued until 11 p.m.
Staff Writer
Sunday, February 24, 2019
KERSEY, PA

Category:

Local Social Media Posts