The Daily Press
Warren defeats SMA girls basketball team
Warren defeats SMA girls basketball team
Staff Writer
Monday, January 20, 2020
ST. MARYS, PA
Warren won 40-35 over the Lady Dutch in a game played in Warren.
Category:
Sports
