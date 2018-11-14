Watson serves as keynote speaker at Veterans Day banquet

Kit D. Watson, Pennsylvania American Legion department adjutant, served as the keynote speaker at Sunday evening’s Veterans Day banquet held by St. Marys American Legion Post 103 at the Red Fern in Kersey.

Watson opened his remarks by sharing a story he saw earlier this year about a veteran who was also a sheriff in Wisconsin. While doing some spring cleaning, Sheriff James Johnson came across memorabilia he had saved from his deployment, including a letter he received from students. One letter that stood out was signed by a then-fourth grade student named Chris Uselding, who currently happens to be a deputy sheriff working alongside Johnson.

Watson explained that he shared the story to show the positive impact people can have on the lives of others through small gestures. In particular, he said, it is the nation’s veterans who are often in need of help.

“While we currently have a strong economy, veterans still have a higher chance of homelessness than those who have not served in uniform,” Watson said. “Too often, a veteran’s highly skilled service isn’t fully appreciated in the civilian sector where certifications and college degrees sometimes outweigh common sense. The best way to eliminate veterans’ homelessness is to reduce veterans’ unemployment and provide treatment for those who may try self-medication as the means to deal with post traumatic stress disorders.”

