Weedville man faces charges for storage unit break-ins

A Weedville man faces 37 charges, 36 of them felonies, for allegedly burglarizing storage units along Shawmut Road.

Dylan Joseph Carnahan, 23, of 111 Melio Ln., Weedville, faces 17 felony counts each of burglary and criminal trespass, one felony count each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, and a misdemeanor count of possessing instruments of a crime for break-ins at storage units located at 181 Shawmut Rd., Horton Township, late last year.

According to police, on Nov. 4, 2017, a trooper met with the owner of the units who reported 12 of them had been forcibly entered and had items – including a coin collection, large trunk with the initials E.F. Ovell and a yellow and black Cub Cadet snowblower – removed.

On Nov. 11, 2017, police spoke with Carnahan's aunt, who reported lending him approximately $30 for gas money to drive to DuBois and sell a coin collection.

According to the criminal complaint against Carnahan, his aunt said he was unable to pay her back and instead gave her a large trunk with the initials E.F. Ovell on the back. Suspecting Carnahan had stolen the trunk, she contacted Pennsylvania State Police at Ridgway.