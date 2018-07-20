Wehler enjoying opportunity to play college baseball

The Butler BlueSox are nearing the end of their summer 2018 regular season and currently sit at the bottom of the Prospect League standings with a 18-27 record. However, as of Thursday afternoon, the team was 7-3 over their last 10 games.

One of the team’s infielders is Jeffrey Wehler, who will be starting his sophomore year at Youngstown State University in the fall. According to the BlueSox’s website, through Wednesday Wehler was batting .265 and had appeared in 13 games. Among his 13 his were one triple and one home run.

During his freshman season at Youngstown State University, Wehler started 52 games for the Penguins and appeared in 53. According to the team’s website, he played shortstop in 28 of those games, first base in 16 and also served as the team’s designated hitter in eight.

“At the beginning of the (college season) I was struggling with my arm,” Wehler said. “So therefore, I wasn’t really able to play shortstop at this level with a bum arm. That is why at the beginning of the year I was the designated hitter and first baseman. Toward the middle of the year my arm started to get better, which was followed by an opportunity to play shortstop.”

Jeffrey is the son of Dale and Tammy Wehler of St. Marys and is the youngest of four siblings. He has two older brothers, Andy and Eric, and an older sister Kirstie. It was his brothers who he credited with helping to spark his interest in baseball.