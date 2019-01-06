Welcome Home Reception held for Gabler at Red Fern

Rep. Matt Gabler (R-Clearfield/Elk) recently returned home from a yearlong deployment to the Middle East with the Pennsylvania National Guard, and on Saturday afternoon members of the community were invited to take part in a special Welcome Home Reception at The Red Fern in Fox Township.

In addition to mingling with the crowd, Gabler also briefly addressed attendees roughly midway through the two-hour event to convey his gratitude for all of the support he and his family received during his deployment. His wife Lisa, daughter Caroline, parents and other family members were also in attendance.

“If there’s one thing that I want today to be about, it’s a thank you to all of you for supporting me, supporting us, supporting my family,” Gabler said.

He noted that the time away helped put a lot of things into perspective.

“First, I feel a little bit funny about all the fuss because I’m just one guy who went and did one little part of the mission and came home, and there’s tens of thousands of people that are over there each and every day. They continue to rotate out,” Gabler said. “One of the things I want to remind you of is that when Pennsylvania’s 28th Division came home, Minnesota’s 34th Division went over there. They’re continuing the mission that we handed off to them today. And so, each and every day that we continue to celebrate things we hold dear, our loved ones, our family, our friends, our community, there are people that are spending time away from their families, from their loved ones, to make that possible.”

