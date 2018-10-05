Wendel sharing passion for music with ECCSS students

As a new teacher within the Elk County Catholic School System, Alyssa Wendel is sharing her love of music with students at St. Marys Catholic Elementary School, St. Boniface School in Kersey and St. Leo's School in Ridgway.

A native of St. Marys, Wendel grew up attending Queen of the World School and Elk County Catholic High School. She went on to attend the State University of New York at Fredonia, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in music business with a minor in music.

While music education may be her career path today, Wendel admitted that in her youth she envisioned herself pursuing a different career path.

“According to an assignment I did in first grade, [I wanted to be] a farmer because I loved animals,” Wendel said. “As I got older, I realized I had a natural passion and talent for music and wanted to discover the different options in the music industry.”

Prior to accepting the music teacher position with the Elk County Catholic School System, Wendel’s passion for music took her to a variety of different locations.

“Music has taken me to Nashville, Tennessee, where I was able to work for CMT. It led me to hospitals, where I assisted in musical therapy for dialysis patients. I was able to perform, and led my peers in different musical settings, travel with the college hockey team as their pep band, produce an album in a recording studio, teach students to learn new instruments and express themselves through that music and so much more,” Wendel said.

