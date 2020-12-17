Window painting project brings cheer to nursing home residents

Volunteers of all ages from throughout the community are bringing Christmas cheer to residents at Elk Haven Nursing Home in St. Marys by painting bright holiday scenes on the windows of the facility.

“During the first few days my phone rang off the hook. We have had a great outpouring from the community,” said Alyssa Uplinger, who works in the admissions department and is helping organize the project.

According to Uplinger all windows have been claimed with about 50 windows having already been painted. The deadline to paint a window is December 18. Participants should bring their own painting supplies with them.

Among the groups who have volunteered for the project have been families of residents, Girl Scout groups, youth groups, individuals, friends, families, and organizations.

The window designs feature characters including the Grinch, Olaf from Frozen, Charlie Brown, and more as well as winter animals such as playful penguins, reindeer, and a variety of snowman including a trio trying to put a star on top of a tree and another snowman shown holding a martini glass.

Other windows show gnomes, elves, wreaths, Christmas trees, a gingerbread house, snowflakes, gifts, Santa, waving gingerbread men, candy canes, stockings, winter scenes.