Wine and wares: Copper Fox Winery now open

Elk County’s newest winery, Copper Fox Winery, recently opened its doors in Fox Township along the Million Dollar Highway.

With 26 varieties of white, red, fruit, blush, specialty and seasonal wines, Copper Fox likely has a wine for everyone’s taste.

Owners Kevin and Jennifer Wolfel chose to open the winery because they enjoy the business of wine making.

“I really like when the tourists stop in and visit us,” Jennifer said.

During their stop, Jennifer often finds herself acting as a tour guide, since many visitors ask what places they should stop by while in the area.

All of the Copper Fox wines will soon be made on-site, after a new addition is completed on the building.

The fermenting process typically takes about three weeks. Kevin is in a constant process of making wines.

They purchase their grapes through vineyards in Erie and New York.

Jennifer noted that flavors of wine may vary slightly with different batches. During the wine making process, recipes may have to be adjusted annually because of the tastes of the grapes.

Patrons are invited to sample their choice of wines either inside, or on the small outdoor patio. Wine is sold either by the glass or bottle.

As an added bonus, patrons dining in the adjacent Calla’s Cafe, which shares the building with the winery, can sample wine if they are waiting for a table. It is not uncommon for patrons to purchase a bottle to have with their meal.