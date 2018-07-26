The Winery at Wilcox ranked top in state for production

The Winery at Wilcox was recently named a top wine producer in the state.

According to a new 2016 wine production report from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board published in May, The Winery at Wilcox ranked first out of 32 wineries statewide for total wine produced in that year.

The Winery at Wilcox, located on Mefferts Run Road in Elk County, produced a total 85,518 gallons of wine in 2016.

Of that 50,072 gallons were produced from Pennsylvania grown grapes or juice. Total out-of-state grown grapes or juice purchased was 9,741 gallons.

“I was surprised to see our name on the top of the producers list for 2016. I knew we were probably one of the top five wineries in terms of raw production but I would have never guessed we were number one,” said Jamie Williams, vice-president. “It’s a real testament to our great employees and customers that a winery that started in the tiny town of Wilcox, Pennsylvania could be on the top of the list.”

Pennsylvania is home to more than 200 wineries, producing over one million gallons of wine annually, according to the Pennsylvania Wine Association.

Since the 1990s the state’s wine industry has blossomed. This is largely in part due to a change made to the Pa. Limited Winery Act in 1968, changing the laws to permit the sale of wine to consumers ,and a limited number of licensed establishments. Until 1968, any production or sale of wine within the state had to be sold to the Pa. Liquor Control Board.

Each of the wineries listed in the report produced a minimum of 15,000 gallons in 2016.

To put that amount in perceptive, a standard bottle of wine is 750 milliliters, meaning a case of 12 bottles contains 9 liters, or 2.378 gallons.