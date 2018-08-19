Wing Fling draws capacity crowd

An array of flavorful chicken wings were served during the 17th annual St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce Wing Fling Friday evening.

The People’s Choice winner was Dino’s Place followed by Casali’s Grille. Don’s Pizza captured first place as the Judges Choice winner followed by Casali’s Grille. The Wildcard winner was Don’s Pizza followed in second by the CMF.

Wing Flingers had the choice to try a smoky barbecue or chipotle ranch from Dino’s Place. Casali’s served a shiny honey mustard wing made with honey shine from Chicken Hill Distillery in Kersey.

Dons Pizza created a Cajun ranch wing, while the CMF offered wings in the choice of flavors Sweet and Sassy, and Ground and Pound.

Fellow competitors at the 2018 Wing Fling included Gunner’s with their Not Your Father hot wings, Pizza Hut with a honey barbecue wing, The Hootinany with a dry rubbed wing, Pizza Palace Plus of Emporium with hand dipped wings in a variety of sauces, Abbot Furnace with a southwest rubbed wing, Wildwoods with wing flavor of Sweet Freedom, and the Chamber mystery wing which was chargrilled topped with a hot ranch sauce.

The total number of votes cast were 493 out of the 560 tickets dispersed for the event.

Many attendees donned red, white and blue accessories to keep with the "Party in the USA" event theme.

Farmers National Bank provided prizes for a select few of those who found stickers on the bottom of their wing containers.

The sold-out crowd enjoyed entrainment by the PF Flyer band.

The Wing Fling acts as the Chamber’s primary fundraiser.