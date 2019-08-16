Wing Fling vendors continue to spice up event

Once again the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Wing Fling drew a large crowd to downtown St. Marys on Friday evening.

Among the 2019 participants were Dino’s Place, Pizza Palace Plus from Emporium, the P.F.L., Pizza Hut, the Chamber of Commerce, Abbott Furnace, Wildwoods Bar and Grill, The Green Lite, Casali’s Italian Grille, Gunners, Don’s Pizza, and the C.M.F. Club.

Dino’s Place captured first place in both People’s Choice and Judge’s Choice, offering two favors of wings including garbage flavor, a combination of numerous wing sauces, and Black Magic, flavored with a dark dry rub.

Casali’s Italian Grille took home second place in both People’s Choice and Judge’s Choice with their spicy apple pie flavored wing made with Chicken Hill Distillery moonshine.