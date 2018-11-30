The Allegheny National Forest Visitors Bureau, the official tourism promotion agency for McKean County, is hosting a winter photo contest for photos taken in the Allegheny National Forest. The contest will begin Dec. 1, and end on March 31, 2019.

From holiday events, skiing, snowmobiling, to hiking in the crisp, snow-covered forest –– winter is a favorite season for many. We are looking for winter photos captured in the Allegheny National Forest Region. We want to see your photos of snow-covered scenery or people playing in the great outdoors.

Prizes will be awarded for the best photos. One first place winner will win a $100 Visa Gift Card, two second places winners will receive a $50 Visa Gift Card, and three third place winners will receive $25 Visa Gift Card. In total, six winners will be selected.

Photos entered must be 360 JPEG or higher. More than one entry can be submitted. Include photographers name, address, plus location that the photo was taken. A model release form must accompany entries with people in the photos. Submit photos by emailing them to info@visitanf.com or mail a zip drive/ disk to PO Box 371 Bradford PA, 16701.

The winning photos will be on display at the Visitors Bureau Welcome Center, located in the Old Post Office, at 80 E. Corydon St. All photos entered and will become property of the Allegheny National Forest Visitors Bureau and may be used in different promotional projects.