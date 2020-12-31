Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 10 a.m. Friday until 1 a.m. Saturday

Elk County is now under a Winter Weather Advisory from 10 a.m. Friday through 1 a.m. Saturday. According to the National Weather Service in State College, a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain will begin in the mid to late morning hours on Friday, New Years Day. The mix is expected to change to mostly freezing rain and continue into Friday night with around a tenth of an inch of ice accumulation. Motorists are advised to plan on slippery road conditions. Scattered power outages and tree damage are also possible due to the ice.