Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday for Elk, Cameron, northern Clinton, Clearfield, northern Centre, northern Lycoming, and Sullivan Counties. According to the National Weather Service in State College, portions of central Pennsylvania are expected to experience mixed precipitation changing to heavy now, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Rain will change to freezing rain and sleet in the pre-dawn hours before changing to a period of heavy snow before sunrise Friday morning. One inch per hour rates are possible between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. Northwest winds will gust between 20-30 mph Friday afternoon while temperatures fall through the 20s. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.