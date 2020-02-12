Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 7 p.m. tonight through 10 a.m. Feb. 13

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of the northern mountains of Pennsylvania, including Elk and McKean Counties, from 7 p.m. this evening through 10 a.m. Thursday. According to the National Weather Service in State College, a period of snow will develop in the evening, becoming a wintry mix around midnight. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are possible, along with ice accumulations of a light glaze.