Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Elk County

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for an area that includes Elk, Cameron, and McKean Counties and is in effect from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3. Freezing rain is expected late tonight into Sunday morning and will end as light snow on Sunday afternoon. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch are expected, followed by snow accumulations of up to one inch. Motorists are advised to be aware of slippery road conditions and are advised to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts area roadways.