Winter Weather Advisory issued for Elk County

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Elk County from midnight tonight through 1 p.m. Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service in State College, mix precipitation is expected, with total snow and sleet accumulations of up to two inches, followed by ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Motorists are advised to plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday morning commute. Isolated power outages may also occur.