Winter weather makes its return to area

After a few days of moderate temperatures immediately following Punxsutawney Phil’s proclamation that there would be an early spring, winter weather made its return to the area. The most recent system moved in late Monday evening, bringing with it snow and ice.

A Winter Weather Advisory was in effect for Elk County through 6 p.m. Tuesday, with additional accumulations of one to two inches of snow and one-tenth to two-tenths of an inch of ice expected throughout the day.

The St. Marys Area School District, Ridgway Area School District, and Johnsonburg Area School District all cancelled school for Tuesday due to weather conditions.

