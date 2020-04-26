Wolf Administration Announces Second Round of State Funding for Pennsylvania Businesses
Sunday, April 26, 2020
ST. MARYS, PA
Today, on behalf of Governor Tom Wolf, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin announced that 160 companies in 43 counties have received $13.5 million in funding during the second round of the COVID-19 Working Capital Access Program (CWCA). Funds awarded under the program to date total more than $23 million awarded to a number of diverse businesses like restaurants, wellness centers, wineries and breweries, consulting firms, and salons and spas.
