Wolf administration visits SMAHS
Wednesday, March 13, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA
St. Marys Area High School students show one of their robotic projects to members of Governor Wolf’s cabinet including Department of Labor and Industry Deputy Secretary for Workforce Development, Eileen Cipriani, and Department of Community and Economic Development Deputy Secretary for Business Financing, Carol Kilko. The women recently visited St. Marys in an effort to promote STEM education and observe how schools are implementing Career and Technical Education programs.
