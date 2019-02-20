Wolf cites a successful year for Rec Dept.

St. Marys Parks and Recreation Manager Jim Wolf cited the many accomplishments achieved by the Recreation Department over the past year during a report he presented at a recent St. Marys City Council meeting.

Having worked in the newly-created position going on almost one year, Wolf said hiring of summer park staff is a huge undertaking, specifically, relating tracking and logging information with summer work programs with PHEAA and the Stackpole-Hall Foundation. He said the process was a learning curve, but with help from the city’s staff and human relations specialist they completed the task and learned how to make it better this year.

This year, Wolf learned the specific duties of the park directors over the summer, specifically, how the parks provide all the programs and events such as archery, multiple sports for all ages, movies, day care programs, arts and crafts, day camps and activity days at Memorial and Benzinger parks.

The Rec Dept. also saw cost savings due to the re-negotiation of the garbage hauling contract, connecting the parks’ phones and internet with Zito Media, and increased concession revenue by implementing a new point-of-sale system at the park’s concession stands.

Among the many recreation project accomplishments last year were the construction of additional parking, resurfacing of the concession building including the restrooms, resurfacing of walkways, and renovation of sand volleyball courts featuring authentic beach sand this year, all completed at Benzinger Park.

For more on this story, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.