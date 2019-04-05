Women Who Care annual banquet held in Ridgway

The spring meeting of the Elk County Women Who care took place at the Royal Inn Ridgway on Thursday evening.

Women Who Care is an all-female organization founded in 2009 by nine women. The mission of this group is to educate, encourage and expand the number of women committed to philanthropy. They use the dollars they raise to strengthen the community by providing funds and assistance to issues that are important to families; all while having a great time.

Women Who Care is in its tenth year and is continuing to grow. For the 2018-2019 granting cycle, there were 225 members eligible to vote for their favorite community project. Over the years, WWC has granted a total of $188,200 to organizations in the community to date.