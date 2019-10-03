Women Who Care donates $35,000 to eleven local organizations

JOHNSONBURG - In 10 years Women Who Care (WWC) has grown from the seed planted by nine local women into a 246 member strong philanthropic organization who gave out $35,000 in awards on Wednesday evening to 11 local organizations.

Funded only by members' annual fees, grantees came from all over Elk County and were voted on by the full membership of WWC at the 10th birthday party that took place at the Johnsonburg Fire Hall.