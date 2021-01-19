Women Who Care to host virtual elk education program

Women Who Care, a local women’s giving circle, are teaming up with the Keystone Elk County Alliance (KECA) to host a virtual program, Pennsylvania’s Elk Herd: Yesterday & Today.

The program will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. and is being offered free to the community through the Zoom platform.

KECA Conservation Education Coordinator Ben Porkolab is hosting the program and will take viewers through a virtual journey of the Elk Country Visitors Center in Benezette using a green screen technology. Porkolab will show and tell the history of elk in the area and how they were reintroduced into Pennsylvania. He will also compare members of the deer family as well as discuss the current status of the elk herd.

There will also be time for viewers to ask questions regarding the elk.

Women Who Care (WWC) is a philanthropic giving circle created in 2009 under the branch of the Elk County Community Foundation. Their goal is to provide assistance for projects that are strengthening to women, children and families, thus strengthening the community.

Since allocating their first set of grants in 2010, WWC have given back $262,000 to the community assisting in over 100 projects which benefit women and their families. The beneficiaries of the grants have included school districts, human health service agencies, youth and community programs and municipalities.