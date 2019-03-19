Women Who Care show support for Elk County Humane Society

Throughout the past year the Women Who Care group have been showing their support for the Elk County Humane Society. Recently, Paula Fritz Eddy from the Elk County Community Foundation was a guest speaker at the Society's monthly fundraising meeting.

Fritz Eddy offered advice to the Humane Society's team on event planning. After giving the committee many valuable hints, Fritz Eddy then made a special presentation on behalf of Women Who Care.

New and renew members of the Women Who Care group were able to be eligible for a special drawing if they paid their 2020 memberships before Dec. 31, 2019. Orma McKeon was the lucky winner of the "Donor Advisor for a Day" award and choose the Elk County Humane Society to be the recipient of the $500 grant.

"Orma McKeon… has been a huge supporter of the Humane Society in the past," said Humane Society Fundraising Chairperson June Glass.

