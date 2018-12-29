Workforce Development Board announces quarterly meeting

The Workforce Development Board for the North Central PA region (Workforce Solutions) will hold its next quarterly meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 9 beginning at 9:30 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Community Education Center for Elk and Cameron Counties located at 4 Erie Avenue in St. Marys.

The North Central Workforce Development Board serves as the facilitator of an innovative workforce development system that meets the changing human capital needs of employers and provides resources for job seekers that maximizes their career potential and focuses on the customers’ needs.

Workforce Solutions has had a busy 2018 addressing the workforce challenges of the region (Counties of Cameron, Elk, Clearfield, Jefferson, McKean and Potter). Aside from the normal agenda, items presentations will be provided on just a few of the programs including Work Readiness Online Portal, PA SMART and other grant activity. The Workforce Development Board submitted nearly $1.9 million in grants proposals this past year, as well as Business and Education Partnership activities including Carl the Career Bear.

In addition, Workforce Solutions will recognize Sharon Engle, of the Human Capital Consulting Company, for her many years as the chairperson for the Workforce Development Board.

The general public and business owners are welcome to attend and learn more about the Workforce Solution programs available in their area.