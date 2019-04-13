Workforce Solutions board conducts meeting

A busy agenda was in store at the most recent monthly meeting of Workforce Solutions, serving as the North Central Workforce Development Board.

Board members were informed the PA CareerLink of Cameron County has moved to a new location which they share with Northern Tier Community Action group at 135 W 4th St. in Emporium.

The move will be a great partnership, allowing CareerLink to be open more often, Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Workforce Solutions team shared information on the huge success of the PA State/Local Internship Program.

Over 300 applications were received from employers of which 141 intern spots were funded for the summer. The board received over $430,000 in funding for the program, which was the second highest allocation in the state.

For more on this story, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.