Workforce Solutions conducts meeting

Workforce Solutions of North Central Pennsylvania staff presented a variety of items during the Wednesday morning meeting of the North Central Workforce Development Board.

The organization maintains an office in Kersey and was formerly known as the North Central Workforce Development Board. It covers a six-county region encompassing Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, Jefferson, McKean, and Potter counties. The meeting took place at The Red Fern.

The board unanimously approved Corine Christoff of Alpha Precision Group as the Workforce Solutions new chairwoman. This follows the resignation of Gina Jones of Domtar from the board in June. Jones was appointed chairwoman in January.

Susie Snelick, Workforce Solutions executive director, began the meeting by welcoming several new board members.