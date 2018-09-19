Worship, Healing and Deliverance service offered Sunday

The First United Methodist Church in St. Marys is hosting a Worship, Healing and Deliverance service on Sunday, Sept. 23 beginning at 6 p.m. at the church pavilion on N. St. Marys Street.

The event will offer prayers from event organizer and Certified Lay Speaker Candy Frey, Worship Leader Ginette LaStrapes, and Pastor Tim Hoover from the Methodist Church. They will also have individuals on hand for one-on-one prayer sessions, prayer intercessors, and individual testimonials.

Frey said topics will include love and healing, and letting go of the things that hang around us. Prayers will focus on God and Jesus' love for us.

"He loves us so much that He sent His son to die on the cross so our sins could be forgiven, and I think sometimes people lose sight of that," she said.