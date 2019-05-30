Wounded Warrior fundraising shoot set for June 2

The upcoming Top Gun Fun Shoot taking place at the St. Marys Sportsmen’s Club will once again benefit the Wounded Warrior Project.

Now in its sixth year, organizers are hoping to raise $4,500, an increase from last year’s $4,300.

The June 2 event is open to the public. Participants will have their choice of shooting trap, skeet, archery, rifle or all of them. Guns and archery equipment will also be available for those who do not bring their own. No experience is necessary to participate.