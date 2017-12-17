Wreaths Across America ceremony draws big crowd despite weather

Freezing temperatures, snow and gusty winds didn't keep the locals for turning out to St. Mary's Cemetery to clean and place wreaths on the graves of veterans last Saturday, Dec. 16 as part of the nationwide Wreaths Across America project.

The short ceremony began with a prayer and speech from Father Michael Gabler which included touching words about the sacrifices veterans make for our way of life and the importance of honoring these men and women throughout the year.

Peggy Hoffman then sang a lovely rendition of "America the Beautiful" which was the theme for this year's project. After a few more words from Father Gabler, individuals came up to the Veterans Memorial to place a special wreath next to each of the branches of the military.

