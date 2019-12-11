Wreaths Across America organizers reach goal

On Saturday, local deceased veterans will be honored as part of the nationwide Wreaths Across America project.

Once again the local Wreaths Across American organization has raised enough money to honor all the veterans in St. Marys due to the generosity of many individuals, families, and businesses.

“This weekend our community will get and early Christmas present as we will be honored to give to our deceased veterans a wreath to honor them and their service to our community and our country,” said project organizer Dolly Wehler, who has overseen the local Wreaths Across America project for 11 years.