Wurm’s holiday designs featured in national magazines

Readers perusing the pages of the December 2019 issue of Better Homes and Gardens or the Better Homes and Gardens Christmas Ideas Magazine may see a familiar face as St. Marys native Michael Wurm’s current home was on display as part of an Inspired Design feature highlighting holiday decorating design ideas.

Wurm, a lifestyle blogger, interior designer, and entrepreneur now resides in Pittsburgh and previously operated the former Old Charm Bed and Breakfast on Brusselles Street in St. Marys which was featured in the 2017 BHG Christmas Ideas Magazine in which his colorful Christmas tree decorated the magazine cover.