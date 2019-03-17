Xtreme Automotive Specialists celebrates first anniversary

It is an exciting time when a family-owned business is able to celebrate its first anniversary, and Xtreme Automotive Specialists, Inc., located at 7248 Ridgway St. Marys Road in Ridgway, reached that milestone earlier this month.

The business is owned and operated by the Gerber family. Parents, John and Donna Gerber of St. Marys, serve as the business’ treasurer and secretary, respectively. Their oldest son, Alex, is the president and their youngest son, Mitchell, is the vice-president. Alex and Mitchell have over 20 years combined mechanic experience, and they are enjoying putting their skills to good use operating the business.

The location was previously home to Xtreme Performance & Sound, of which the Gerbers were customers. One day, when Alex stopped at the business and was talking with the owners, they indicated that they were planning to sell the business and were getting ready to advertise to look for a buyer. After some discussion, the Gerber family decided the timing was right and they were up to the challenge.

