Youngsters showcase creativity during Arts-n-Crafts

Just after 10 a.m. Monday morning, Benzinger Park was busy with activity as a number of area youngsters were hard at work, selecting colored construction paper to decorate paper cups, digging through colorful pompoms and an array of other craft supplies along the way as they let their creativity flow making dragons and unicorns during the park’s weekly Arts-n-Crafts program.

Arts-n-Crafts is held each Monday morning beginning at 10 a.m. and craft projects typically take about an hour. There is no cost to participate and youngsters are able to simply stop by the park at the designated time each week.

According to Benzinger Park summer staff members Dawson Lion and Garrett Struble, this was the third week Arts-n-Crafts has been held this summer. Weekly sessions will continue through Aug. 13.