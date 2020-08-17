Youth advised to wear masks at all times while in school

New guidance was issued Monday afternoon by the Pennsylvania Department of Health requiring students to wear face coverings at all times while in school, even when six feet of social distancing can be achieved.

The St. Marys Area School District shared this update via their Facebook page.

Previous guidance from the DOH stated students in schools could remove their face coverings as long as six feet of social distancing could be maintained.

The updated state guidance lists the only circumstances in which students are permitted to remove their face covering or face shield are when eating or drinking when spaced at least 6 feet apart; when wearing a face covering creates an unsafe condition in which to operate equipment or execute a task; or at least 6 feet apart during “face-covering breaks” to last no longer than 10 minutes.

“As you know, the health and safety of Pennsylvania’s school communities is top priority, and the guidance we release to support and maintain the health and safety of school communities is rooted in science, data, and research. As more data and research becomes available, the information that becomes guidance must evolve – something we’ve shared with you since we began releasing reopening guidance,” as was stated by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.