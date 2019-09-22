Youth Field Day provides hands-on learning opportunities

Warm and sunny weather on Saturday made for a nice day to be outdoors, resulting in a perfect day for the St. Marys Sportsmen’s Club’s annual Elk County Youth Field Day.

According to Kris Dippold, youth field day chairman, this year marked the club’s 26th youth field day. The event allowed youngsters between the ages of 10-14 from throughout Elk County to spend the day learning about a wide variety of outdoor-related topics.