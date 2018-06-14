Youth Groups invited to enter State Association’s Youth Award Contest

Youth groups in Elk County that have carried out projects to benefit their township in the last year, are invited to enter the PSATS Youth Awards Program of the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors. Four winning groups will each receive a $500 cash award and a framed certificate.

The award program is open to Boy and Girl Scout troops, 4-H clubs, school groups and civic service club youth organizations. To be eligible, all projects must involve youth in planning and implementation, and must have a major impact on one or more townships of the second class (governed by a board of supervisors). Multi-year, ongoing projects are also eligible as long as part of the project occurred during the contest year.

Eligible projects include such activities as community beautification, safety, recreation, voter registration, conservation and direct services to residents of the community, such as the elderly, children, the underprivileged, the handicapped and disabled and hospital patients.

All contest entries must be submitted to the group's county association of township officials, which will formally nominate the group for the award. Representatives of the State Association and youth organizations will judge the entries. In addition, to the cash prize, winners will receive coverage in their local newspapers and in the State Association's monthly magazine, the Pennsylvania Township News.

Entry guidelines and forms are available by visiting the website at psats.org click on the PSATS Youth Awards button and download the guidelines and forms. Or you can contact the Elk County Association of Township Officials by calling (814) 837-6701 or by email at elkcato@gmail.com.

The deadline for submitting the completed entry forms to the county association president is July 2, 2018.