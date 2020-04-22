Zito Media working on installing new fiber optic system

Zito Media crews have been busy upgrading their infrastructure by installing a new fiber optic network throughout St. Marys.

Due the current COVID-19 pandemic, Zito Media is delaying the individual customer in-home transitions until restrictions regarding social distancing and quarantine are lifted and it is deemed to be safe for the customers and technicians.

During a previous City Council meeting in May 2019, Jim Rigas, president of Zito Media, stated the installation process would involve working with neighborhoods of 200-400 homes at a time to install the new lines while the existing network is still running.

Each customer installation would be done one by one due to each install requiring one technician at each home during the process. After the install the old network will be turned off and wiring removed from utility poles. Zito has done limited fiber to home testing.