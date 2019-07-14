Zoning ordinance procedure outlined

Steps to enact a zoning ordinance require a multi-step process in turning the proposals into an actual amendment. These procedures were recently outlined by City of St. Marys officials.

Zoning Ordinance Amendments must be sent to the Elk County Planning Commission for a 45 day review period before a public hearing. Council may not enact the amendment until the expiration of the review period or comments are receiving from the Elk County Planning Commission.

The amendments must be sent to the St. Marys Planning Commission at least 30 days before the public hearing for review and comments to City Council. If the amendment originated at the Planning Commission, then it does not have to be sent back.

Public hearing notices must be advertised once a week for two successive weeks, not more than 30 days and not less than seven days before the date of the public hearing.

