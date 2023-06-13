LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pat Sajak is taking one last spin on “Wheel of Fortune,” announcing Monday that its upcoming season will be his last as host. The 76-year-old announced his retirement from the venerable game show in a tweet, calling his time on the show “a wonderful ride." Sajak, 76, has presided the game show, which features contestants guessing letters to try to fill out words and phrases to win money and prizes, since 1981. He took over duties from Chuck Woolery, who was the show’s first host when it debuted on daytime television in 1975. Sajak will continue to serve as a consultant on the show for three years after his retirement as host.
Pat Sajak announces 'Wheel of Fortune' retirement, says upcoming season will be his last as host
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Pat Sajak announces 'Wheel of Fortune' retirement, says upcoming season will be his last as host
- Nuggets take home 1st NBA title in rugged 94-89 win over Heat
- Lady Crusader Basketball Camp gets underway
- Annual snake hunt draws a crowd
- Corpus Christi procession continues
- ALDI to open Thursday, June 15
- April School of Dance held 2023 show "On Vacation"
- Post 103 team edged in home opener
Popular Content
Articles
- Annual snake hunt draws a crowd
- Building permits issued for wide array of projects
- ALDI to open Thursday, June 15
- Heritage group hosting Community Fun Night
- Corpus Christi procession continues
- The Ram opens up to awaiting customers
- Basketball coach’s contract not renewed by school board
- Community Yard Sale in the works for June 16-17
- April School of Dance held 2023 show "On Vacation"
- Post 103 edged in opener
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.