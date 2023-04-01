Hazardous Weather Conditions

According to the National Weather Service, there is a Hazardous Weather Advisory for Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield- Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan- Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour- Northumberland-Columbia-Schuylkill Counties. A WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SUNDAY... West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected through portions of central
Pennsylvania, Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blowndown and some power outages may result.
A line of strong to severe thunderstorms crossing the region this Saturday afternoon will increase the probability for locally enhanced wind damage.
